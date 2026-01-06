Results from Coherent Corp (COHR) show risk

While Coherent Corp has underperformed by -4.10%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, COHR rose by 0.97%, with highs and lows ranging from $200.19 to $45.58, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 74.53% in the last 200 days.

On November 06, 2025, Northland Capital Downgraded Coherent Corp (NYSE: COHR) to Market Perform. A report published by BofA Securities on August 14, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for COHR. Needham Reiterated the rating as Buy on April 28, 2025, but set its price target from $125 to $85. Northland Capital April 07, 2025d its ‘Market Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for COHR, as published in its report on April 07, 2025. Rosenblatt’s report from April 04, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $85 for COHR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Strong Buy’.

Analysis of Coherent Corp (COHR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 17.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Coherent Corp’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 3.08% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.39, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and COHR is recording an average volume of 4.23M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.79%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.94%, with a loss of -2.80% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $181.82, showing decline from the present price of $186.36, which can serve as yet another indication of whether COHR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Coherent Corp Shares?

Coherent Corp (COHR) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Scientific & Technical Instruments market. When comparing Coherent Corp shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 268.57, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 3167.18%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.96%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.99% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.