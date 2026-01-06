Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT) stock on the rise: An overview

While Rackspace Technology Inc has overperformed by 2.64%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RXT rose by 3.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.03 to $0.96, whereas the simple moving average fell by -24.01% in the last 200 days.

On June 02, 2025, Raymond James Downgraded Rackspace Technology Inc (NASDAQ: RXT) to Mkt Perform. A report published by UBS on November 07, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for RXT. Raymond James also Upgraded RXT shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $3.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 19, 2023. Citigroup July 25, 2023d the rating to Sell on July 25, 2023, and set its price target from $1.25 to $1.50. Evercore ISI October 11, 2022d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘In-line’ for RXT, as published in its report on October 11, 2022. JP Morgan’s report from August 16, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $5 for RXT shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Sector Perform’.

Analysis of Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -0.68%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Rackspace Technology Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.71, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and RXT is recording an average volume of 1.18M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.80%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.75%, with a gain of 1.51% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.48, showing growth from the present price of $1.0, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RXT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Rackspace Technology Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 60.54%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 16.04% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.