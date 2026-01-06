Pyxis Oncology Inc (PYXS) shows promising results

While Pyxis Oncology Inc has overperformed by 5.22%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PYXS rose by 5.22%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.55 to $0.83, whereas the simple moving average fell by -39.34% in the last 200 days.

On November 03, 2025, Stifel started tracking Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: PYXS) recommending Buy. A report published by Guggenheim on September 04, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for PYXS. Stephens Initiated an Overweight rating on November 08, 2024, and assigned a price target of $13. Stifel initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for PYXS, as published in its report on August 08, 2024. Jefferies’s report from May 07, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $10 for PYXS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BTIG Research also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Pyxis Oncology Inc (PYXS)

Pyxis Oncology Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -87.28% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.29, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and PYXS has an average volume of 1.17M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.40%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.41%, with a gain of 9.01% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.17, showing growth from the present price of $1.21, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PYXS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Pyxis Oncology Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 22.76%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 38.03% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.