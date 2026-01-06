Observations on the Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN) Growth Curve

Currently, Rail Vision Ltd’s (RVSN) stock is trading at $0.37, marking a gain of 12.55% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -82.73% below its 52-week high of $2.15 and 35.84% above its 52-week low of $0.27. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -8.13% below the high and +21.67% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, RVSN’s SMA-200 is $0.3939.

As well, it is important to consider RVSN stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 24.86.RVSN’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.87, resulting in an 0.86 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Rail Vision Ltd (RVSN) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 2 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.00 in simple terms.

Rail Vision Ltd (RVSN): Earnings History

If we examine Rail Vision Ltd’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on Next Year (2026), it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0, slashing the consensus of -$0.07. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0, resulting in a 0 surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on Next Year (2026), the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.07. That was a difference of $0 and a surprise of 0.

Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ: RVSN) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Rail Vision Ltd (RVSN). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.37% of shares. A total of 11 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.63% of its stock and 0.63% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. holding total of 181.59 shares that make 0.30% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 67913.0.

The securities firm Your Advocates Ltd., LLP holds 100.0 shares of RVSN, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.17%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 37400.0.

An overview of Rail Vision Ltd’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Rail Vision Ltd (RVSN) traded 702,328 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.3471 and price change of -0.0201. With the moving average of $0.3721 and a price change of -0.1464, about 846,961 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, RVSN’s 100-day average volume is 3,687,093 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.4104 and a price change of -0.0256.