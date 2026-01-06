NTSK’s Q2 earnings estimates: What investors need to know

In the current trading session, Netskope Inc’s (NTSK) stock is trading at the price of $16.89, a fall of -1.52% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -39.66% less than its 52-week high of $27.99 and 1.96% better than its 52-week low of $16.57. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -27.67% below the high and +2.87% above the low.

It is also essential to consider NTSK stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 10.15 for the last year.NTSK’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 43.95, resulting in an 5.82 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Netskope Inc (NTSK) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 15 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.80 in simple terms.

Netskope Inc (NASDAQ: NTSK) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Netskope Inc (NTSK). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.05% of shares. A total of 184 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 168.46% of its stock and 168.54% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is ICONIQ Capital, LLC holding total of 66.27 shares that make 77.79% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 1.14 billion.

The securities firm SCGE Management, LP holds 13.73 shares of NTSK, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 16.12%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 235.21 million.

An overview of Netskope Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Netskope Inc (NTSK) traded 2,910,172 shares per day, with a moving average of $19.37 and price change of -3.69. With the moving average of $20.10 and a price change of -5.96, about 2,221,063 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days.