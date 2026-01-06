Modine Manufacturing Co’s results are impressive

While Modine Manufacturing Co has underperformed by -0.26%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MOD rose by 5.19%, with highs and lows ranging from $166.94 to $64.79, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 16.18% in the last 200 days.

On November 20, 2025, UBS started tracking Modine Manufacturing Co (NYSE: MOD) recommending Buy. A report published by KeyBanc Capital Markets on June 12, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for MOD. B. Riley Securities also reiterated MOD shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $140 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 01, 2024. Oppenheimer initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for MOD, as published in its report on March 19, 2024. CJS Securities’s report from June 13, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $40 for MOD shares, giving the stock a ‘Market Outperform’ rating. B. Riley Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.29%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Modine Manufacturing Co’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 19.47% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.16, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and MOD is recording an average volume of 1.05M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.82%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.66%, with a gain of 2.03% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $183.00, showing growth from the present price of $140.44, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MOD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Modine Manufacturing Co Shares?

Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Auto Parts market. When comparing Modine Manufacturing Co shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 40.59, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -3.51%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.67%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 113.31% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.