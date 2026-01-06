Mind Medicine Inc (MNMD)’s results reveal risk

While Mind Medicine Inc has underperformed by -0.44%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MNMD rose by 1.42%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.43 to $4.70, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 44.78% in the last 200 days.

On October 13, 2025, Needham started tracking Mind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: MNMD) recommending Buy. Evercore ISI also rated MNMD shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $23 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 28, 2025. Chardan Capital Markets Initiated an Buy rating on December 20, 2024, and assigned a price target of $20. Leerink Partners initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for MNMD, as published in its report on October 14, 2024. ROTH MKM’s report from July 24, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $36 for MNMD shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Robert W. Baird also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Mind Medicine Inc (MNMD)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Mind Medicine Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -85.59% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and MNMD is recording an average volume of 1.94M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.82%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.58%, with a gain of 3.98% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $28.67, showing growth from the present price of $13.58, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MNMD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Mind Medicine Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 51.96% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.