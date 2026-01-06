McEwen Inc (MUX) is a good investment, but the stock may be overvalued

While McEwen Inc has overperformed by 4.93%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MUX rose by 5.89%, with highs and lows ranging from $24.88 to $6.38, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 52.92% in the last 200 days.

On October 15, 2025, Canaccord Genuity started tracking McEwen Inc (NYSE: MUX) recommending Buy. B. Riley FBR also rated MUX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $4.20 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 10, 2019. ROTH Capital Initiated an Buy rating on December 11, 2017, and assigned a price target of $3.25. H.C. Wainwright initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for MUX, as published in its report on June 29, 2015. H.C. Wainwright’s report from April 20, 2015 suggests a price prediction of $1.25 for MUX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Stifel Nicolaus also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of McEwen Inc (MUX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -3.28%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

McEwen Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.41% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.58, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and MUX is registering an average volume of 1.45M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.93%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.68%, with a loss of -2.49% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $24.04, showing growth from the present price of $19.6, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MUX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze McEwen Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 15.77%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 44.19% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.