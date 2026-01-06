MARA Holdings Inc (MARA)’s stock price in review: A technical analysis

While MARA Holdings Inc has overperformed by 6.86%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MARA rose by 17.93%, with highs and lows ranging from $23.45 to $8.95, whereas the simple moving average fell by -30.25% in the last 200 days.

On November 24, 2025, Compass Point Upgraded MARA Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) to Buy. A report published by Guggenheim on October 21, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for MARA. Compass Point also rated MARA shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 15, 2025. Compass Point July 25, 2025d its ‘Sell’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for MARA, as published in its report on July 25, 2025. Compass Point’s report from May 06, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $9.50 for MARA shares, giving the stock a ‘Sell’ rating. Rosenblatt also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of MARA Holdings Inc (MARA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 91.73%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

MARA Holdings Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 23.13% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.09, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and MARA is registering an average volume of 44.69M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.00%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.89%, with a gain of 10.43% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.00, showing growth from the present price of $10.59, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MARA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze MARA Holdings Inc Shares?

A giant in the Capital Markets market, MARA Holdings Inc (MARA) is based in the USA. When comparing MARA Holdings Inc shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 5.86, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 162.96%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.67%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 75.53% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.