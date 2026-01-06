It would be worthwhile to take a closer look at Zura Bio Ltd (ZURA)

While Zura Bio Ltd has underperformed by -13.51%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ZURA fell by -8.40%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.75 to $0.97, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 107.12% in the last 200 days.

On November 04, 2024, Leerink Partners started tracking Zura Bio Ltd (NASDAQ: ZURA) recommending Outperform. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on September 05, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for ZURA. Piper Sandler also rated ZURA shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $26 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 03, 2024. Ladenburg Thalmann Initiated an Buy rating on October 10, 2023, and assigned a price target of $10. Oppenheimer initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for ZURA, as published in its report on August 25, 2023. Guggenheim’s report from June 22, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $20 for ZURA shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Chardan Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Zura Bio Ltd (ZURA)

To gain a thorough understanding of Zura Bio Ltd’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -47.86% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.58, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ZURA is recording an average volume of 642.36K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.44%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.29%, with a gain of 3.23% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.00, showing growth from the present price of $4.8, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ZURA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Zura Bio Ltd Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 35.92%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 52.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.