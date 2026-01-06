It would be worthwhile to take a closer look at Whitefiber Inc (WYFI)

While Whitefiber Inc has overperformed by 4.46%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WYFI rose by 11.27%, with highs and lows ranging from $40.75 to $13.91, whereas the simple moving average fell by -22.50% in the last 200 days.

On December 16, 2025, Compass Point started tracking Whitefiber Inc (NASDAQ: WYFI) recommending Buy. A report published by Citizens JMP on November 19, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating for WYFI. Needham also reiterated WYFI shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $45 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 27, 2025. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Buy rating on October 01, 2025, and assigned a price target of $34. Roth Capital initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for WYFI, as published in its report on September 02, 2025. Needham’s report from September 02, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $34 for WYFI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Macquarie also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Whitefiber Inc (WYFI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 89.93%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Whitefiber Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -384.69% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and WYFI is recording an average volume of 1.17M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.58%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.93%, with a gain of 6.10% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $35.78, showing growth from the present price of $17.58, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WYFI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Whitefiber Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 75.39%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 19.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.