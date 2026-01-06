Is Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) worth investing in despite its undervalued state?

While Applied Optoelectronics Inc has underperformed by -11.64%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AAOI rose by 0.37%, with highs and lows ranging from $41.96 to $9.71, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 46.42% in the last 200 days.

On November 10, 2025, B. Riley Securities Downgraded Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ: AAOI) to Sell. A report published by Needham on July 25, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for AAOI. B. Riley Securities December 10, 2024d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Sell’ for AAOI, as published in its report on December 10, 2024. Raymond James’s report from September 03, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $17 for AAOI shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. B. Riley Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 82.08%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -40.43% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.63, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and AAOI is registering an average volume of 5.40M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.48%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.56%, with a loss of -5.86% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $37.53, showing growth from the present price of $34.99, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AAOI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Applied Optoelectronics Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.57%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 59.77% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.