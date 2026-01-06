Investing in Surf Air Mobility Inc (SRFM) might be a great opportunity, but the stock is a bit overvalued

While Surf Air Mobility Inc has overperformed by 25.52%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SRFM rose by 54.64%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.91 to $1.77, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.35% in the last 200 days.

On April 02, 2025, Canaccord Genuity Upgraded Surf Air Mobility Inc (NYSE: SRFM) to Buy. A report published by Canaccord Genuity on May 15, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for SRFM. Piper Sandler also rated SRFM shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $4 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 08, 2023. Canaccord Genuity Initiated an Buy rating on August 28, 2023, and assigned a price target of $3. Bernstein initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for SRFM, as published in its report on August 22, 2023.

Analysis of Surf Air Mobility Inc (SRFM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.77%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Surf Air Mobility Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.25, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 3.45M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for SRFM stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.18%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.19%, with a gain of 47.78% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.75, showing growth from the present price of $3.0, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SRFM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Surf Air Mobility Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 22.98%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 11.27% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.