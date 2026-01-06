HCHL’s price-to-sales ratio: A comparative analysis with its peers

Happy City Holdings Ltd (HCHL)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 3.24% from the previous close with its current price standing at $4.14. Its current price is -42.90% under its 52-week high of $7.25 and 83.19% more than its 52-week low of $2.26. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -13.25% below the high and +16.00% above the low.

How does Happy City Holdings Ltd (HCHL) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Happy City Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: HCHL) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Happy City Holdings Ltd (HCHL). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 83.20% of shares. A total of 3 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.43% of its stock and 2.55% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc holding total of 18.69 shares that make 0.26% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 77368.0.

The securities firm HRT Financial LP holds 10.69 shares of HCHL, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.15%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 44264.0.

An overview of Happy City Holdings Ltd’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Happy City Holdings Ltd (HCHL) traded 319,335 shares per day, with a moving average of $3.84 and price change of +0.28. With the moving average of $3.56 and a price change of +0.29, about 194,412 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, HCHL’s 100-day average volume is 187,507 shares, alongside a moving average of $3.43 and a price change of +0.67.