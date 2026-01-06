FWDI’s valuation metrics: A comprehensive analysis

Forward Industries, Inc (FWDI)’s stock is trading at $7.84 at the moment marking a rise of 1.42% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -82.96% less than their 52-week high of $46.00, and 136.14% over their 52-week low of $3.32. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -8.52% below the high and +20.80% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, FWDI’s SMA-200 is $11.63.

Further, it is important to consider FWDI stock ratios, particularly its price-to-sales ratio over the past twelve months, which stands at 33.59.FWDI’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.46, resulting in an 17.76 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Forward Industries, Inc (FWDI) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Forward Industries, Inc (NASDAQ: FWDI) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Forward Industries, Inc (FWDI). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 11.56% of shares. A total of 44 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 38.26% of its stock and 43.26% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is J Digital 6 LLC holding total of 7.95 shares that make 9.19% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 62.07 million.

The securities firm Multicoin Capital Management, LLC holds 7.95 shares of FWDI, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 9.19%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 62.07 million.

An overview of Forward Industries, Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Forward Industries, Inc (FWDI) traded 1,049,339 shares per day, with a moving average of $7.22 and price change of -0.36. With the moving average of $9.15 and a price change of -9.97, about 943,359 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, FWDI’s 100-day average volume is 693,436 shares, alongside a moving average of $15.77 and a price change of -5.57.