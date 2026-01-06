Examining BioAtla Inc (BCAB) more closely is necessary

While BioAtla Inc has underperformed by -20.40%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BCAB fell by -25.10%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.43 to $0.24, whereas the simple moving average fell by -21.81% in the last 200 days.

On August 13, 2025, Citizens JMP Downgraded BioAtla Inc (NASDAQ: BCAB) to Mkt Perform. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on November 13, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for BCAB. JMP Securities also rated BCAB shares as ‘Mkt Outperform’, setting a target price of $17 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 15, 2022. Credit Suisse May 05, 2022d the rating to Neutral on May 05, 2022, and set its price target from $35 to $5. H.C. Wainwright initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for BCAB, as published in its report on March 21, 2022. BTIG Research’s report from October 15, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $68 for BCAB shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. ROTH Capital also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of BioAtla Inc (BCAB)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -100.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of BioAtla Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -813.88% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.54, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and BCAB is recording 1.67M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 15.38%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 26.54%, with a loss of -49.07% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.43, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BCAB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze BioAtla Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 23.92%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 15.69% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.