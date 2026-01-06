Context Therapeutics Inc (CNTX) is an excellent investment, but the stock is overvalued/undervalued right now

Within its last year performance, CNTX rose by 5.44%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.61 to $0.49, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 71.95% in the last 200 days.

On September 18, 2025, Guggenheim started tracking Context Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CNTX) recommending Buy. A report published by William Blair on April 21, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for CNTX. JMP Securities also rated CNTX shares as ‘Mkt Outperform’, setting a target price of $4 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 08, 2025. D. Boral Capital Initiated an Buy rating on November 25, 2024, and assigned a price target of $9. Piper Sandler initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for CNTX, as published in its report on May 16, 2024.

Analysis of Context Therapeutics Inc (CNTX)

Context Therapeutics Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -33.68% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 13.07, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CNTX is registering an average volume of 532.46K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.84%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 17.70%, with a gain of 37.17% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.57, showing growth from the present price of $1.55, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CNTX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Context Therapeutics Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 33.61%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 43.09% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.