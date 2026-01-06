Can you now get a good deal on Paramount Gold Nevada Corp’s shares?

Within its last year performance, PZG fell by -5.56%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.40 to $0.32, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 44.96% in the last 200 days.

On January 04, 2017, ROTH Capital started tracking Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (AMEX: PZG) recommending Buy. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on April 27, 2015, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for PZG. Noble Financial also rated PZG shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $1.75 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 01, 2014. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Buy rating on April 09, 2014, and assigned a price target of $2.30. Cowen resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for PZG, as published in its report on September 20, 2013.

Analysis of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (PZG)

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -34.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.32, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and PZG has an average volume of 621.66K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.17%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.17%, with a loss of -4.03% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.70, showing growth from the present price of $1.19, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PZG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Paramount Gold Nevada Corp Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 33.47%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 10.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.