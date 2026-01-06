Can Fermi Inc (FRMI) meet market expectations this quarter?

Fermi Inc (FRMI)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 9.56% from the previous close with its current price standing at $9.51. Its current price is -74.29% under its 52-week high of $36.99 and 30.63% more than its 52-week low of $7.28. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -43.37% below the high and +29.60% above the low.

FRMI’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 18.08, resulting in an 31.91 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Fermi Inc (FRMI) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 9 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.78 in simple terms.

Fermi Inc (NASDAQ: FRMI) Ownership Details

Dec 31, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is GoalVest Advisory, LLC holding total of 320.0 shares that make 0.00% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 3018.0.

The securities firm Gamma Investing LLC holds 59.0 shares of FRMI, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.00%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 556.0.

An overview of Fermi Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Fermi Inc (FRMI) traded 9,158,354 shares per day, with a moving average of $9.99 and price change of -5.72. With the moving average of $16.34 and a price change of -10.40, about 6,291,784 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days.