Analyzing GAME’s price-to-book ratio for the last quarter

Currently, GameSquare Holdings Inc’s (GAME) stock is trading at $0.49, marking a gain of 4.18% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -82.89% below its 52-week high of $2.87 and 32.67% above its 52-week low of $0.37. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -12.50% below the high and +33.10% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, GAME’s SMA-200 is $0.7591.

As well, it is important to consider GAME stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 0.67.GAME’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.66, resulting in an 6.45 price to cash per share for the period.

How does GameSquare Holdings Inc (GAME) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 3 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.33 in simple terms.

GameSquare Holdings Inc (GAME): Earnings History

Most analysts expect public companies to report earnings and revenue in line with their projections, but sometimes these figures vary from what they actually expected. In the current quarter, the company had earnings predictions made by 1 different analysts, who are expecting earnings to fall in between the range of 0.01 and 0.01 with an average Earnings Estimate of 0.01 which is in contrast with the last year earnings estimate of -0.81 and also replicates 101.23% growth rate year over year.

GameSquare Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GAME) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in GameSquare Holdings Inc (GAME). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 12.87% of shares. A total of 47 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 16.60% of its stock and 19.05% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc holding total of 4.28 shares that make 4.35% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 2.08 million.

The securities firm Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. holds 2.0 shares of GAME, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 2.03%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 0.97 million.

An overview of GameSquare Holdings Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests GameSquare Holdings Inc (GAME) traded 1,413,794 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.4722 and price change of +0.0029. With the moving average of $0.5170 and a price change of -0.2002, about 1,605,768 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, GAME’s 100-day average volume is 2,266,179 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.6324 and a price change of -0.4353.