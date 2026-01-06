A year in review: BlackSky Technology Inc (BKSY)’s performance in the last year

While BlackSky Technology Inc has overperformed by 9.13%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BKSY rose by 21.17%, with highs and lows ranging from $33.20 to $6.15, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 36.35% in the last 200 days.

On December 22, 2025, Jefferies started tracking BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE: BKSY) recommending Buy. A report published by Canaccord Genuity on April 10, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for BKSY. Craig Hallum also Upgraded BKSY shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 04, 2024. Oppenheimer Initiated an Outperform rating on October 02, 2024, and assigned a price target of $10. H.C. Wainwright initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for BKSY, as published in its report on April 03, 2024. Craig Hallum’s report from July 06, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $2.50 for BKSY shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of BlackSky Technology Inc (BKSY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -13.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of BlackSky Technology Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -88.03% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.89, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and BKSY is recording an average volume of 1.84M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.55%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.89%, with a gain of 17.66% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $25.67, showing growth from the present price of $22.72, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BKSY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze BlackSky Technology Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 17.63%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 56.93% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.