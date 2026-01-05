Xometry Inc (XMTR)’s results reveal risk

While Xometry Inc has overperformed by 5.53%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, XMTR rose by 5.53%, with highs and lows ranging from $69.26 to $18.59, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 47.66% in the last 200 days.

On October 16, 2025, Goldman Downgraded Xometry Inc (NASDAQ: XMTR) to Neutral. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on August 05, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for XMTR. Wedbush also rated XMTR shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $48 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 20, 2024. JP Morgan December 18, 2024d the rating to Overweight on December 18, 2024, and set its price target from $25 to $45. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its ‘Underweight’ rating for XMTR, as published in its report on June 05, 2024. JMP Securities’s report from April 10, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $20 for XMTR shares, giving the stock a ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Sector Perform’.

Analysis of Xometry Inc (XMTR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 27.54%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Xometry Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -21.46% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.57, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and XMTR is recording an average volume of 714.31K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.20%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.31%, with a loss of -1.03% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $65.44, showing growth from the present price of $62.76, which can serve as yet another indication of whether XMTR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Xometry Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 15.88%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.43% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.