What is the investor’s view on iQIYI Inc ADR (IQ)?

While iQIYI Inc ADR has overperformed by 5.73%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IQ rose by 5.73%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.84 to $1.50, whereas the simple moving average fell by -1.66% in the last 200 days.

On August 21, 2025, UBS Upgraded iQIYI Inc ADR (NASDAQ: IQ) to Buy. A report published by CLSA on May 22, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for IQ. HSBC Securities also Upgraded IQ shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $2.15 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 16, 2025. The Benchmark Company August 23, 2024d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for IQ, as published in its report on August 23, 2024. HSBC Securities’s report from July 23, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $3 for IQ shares, giving the stock a ‘Reduce’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of iQIYI Inc ADR (IQ)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -7.64%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of iQIYI Inc ADR’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.91% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.44, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and IQ is recording an average volume of 11.40M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.63%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.68%, with a gain of 6.84% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.49, showing growth from the present price of $2.03, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IQ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze iQIYI Inc ADR Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.19%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 68.06% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.