Watch this stock’s price performance: Solstice Advanced Materials Inc (NASDAQ:SOLS)

Solstice Advanced Materials Inc (SOLS)’s stock has witnessed a price declined of -0.51% from the previous close with its current price standing at $49.03. Its current price is -19.62% under its 52-week high of $61.00 and 21.27% more than its 52-week low of $40.43. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -4.96% below the high and +7.70% above the low.

SOLS’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 2.41, resulting in an 18.66 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Solstice Advanced Materials Inc (SOLS) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 6 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.00 in simple terms.

Solstice Advanced Materials Inc (NASDAQ: SOLS) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Solstice Advanced Materials Inc (SOLS). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.00% of shares. A total of 215 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 25.78% of its stock and 25.78% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Kerr Financial Planning Corp holding total of 2.0 shares that make 0.00% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 98.0.

An overview of Solstice Advanced Materials Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Solstice Advanced Materials Inc (SOLS) traded 3,755,218 shares per day, with a moving average of $48.93 and price change of +2.29. With the moving average of $47.08 and a price change of +1.85, about 4,760,335 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days.