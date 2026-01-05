Was anything negative for John Wiley & Sons Inc (WLY) stock last session?

While John Wiley & Sons Inc has underperformed by -3.69%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WLY fell by -3.69%, with highs and lows ranging from $47.26 to $29.93, whereas the simple moving average fell by -25.13% in the last 200 days.

On September 08, 2022, CJS Securities Upgraded John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE: WLY) to Market Outperform. A report published by CJS Securities on August 29, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Market Perform’ for WLY.

Analysis of John Wiley & Sons Inc (WLY)

Investors in John Wiley & Sons Inc will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $1.42 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -1.14%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of John Wiley & Sons Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 13.61% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.67, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and WLY is recording 530.13K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.19%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.29%, with a loss of -5.78% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $60.00, showing growth from the present price of $29.5, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WLY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze John Wiley & Sons Inc Shares?

The Publishing market is dominated by John Wiley & Sons Inc (WLY) based in the USA. When comparing John Wiley & Sons Inc shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 15.69, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 13.72%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 22.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 80.26% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.