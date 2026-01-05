Technical analysis of Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO) stock chart patterns

While Onto Innovation Inc has overperformed by 5.07%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ONTO rose by 5.07%, with highs and lows ranging from $228.42 to $85.88, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 38.67% in the last 200 days.

On September 23, 2025, Jefferies Upgraded Onto Innovation Inc (NYSE: ONTO) to Buy. A report published by Jefferies on May 20, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for ONTO. Cantor Fitzgerald also Downgraded ONTO shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $135 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 05, 2025. Cantor Fitzgerald Initiated an Overweight rating on January 13, 2025, and assigned a price target of $250. Oppenheimer initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for ONTO, as published in its report on September 25, 2024. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -13.49%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Onto Innovation Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.96% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.89, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ONTO has an average volume of 925.39K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.79%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.97%, with a gain of 2.48% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $160.75, showing decline from the present price of $165.87, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ONTO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Onto Innovation Inc Shares?

Semiconductor Equipment & Materials giant Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Onto Innovation Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 46.76, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -46.16%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.74%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.19% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.