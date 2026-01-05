Technical analysis of Cbiz Inc (CBZ) stock chart patterns

While Cbiz Inc has overperformed by 0.69%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CBZ rose by 0.69%, with highs and lows ranging from $90.13 to $47.88, whereas the simple moving average fell by -19.98% in the last 200 days.

On August 12, 2024, Sidoti Upgraded Cbiz Inc (NYSE: CBZ) to Buy. A report published by Sidoti on January 02, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for CBZ. Sidoti also Upgraded CBZ shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $63 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 30, 2023. CJS Securities March 31, 2020d its ‘Market Perform’ rating to ‘Market Outperform’ for CBZ, as published in its report on March 31, 2020. Sidoti also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Cbiz Inc (CBZ)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 58.09%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Cbiz Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 7.44% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.57, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CBZ is recording an average volume of 591.66K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.23%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.47%, with a loss of -3.26% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $91.50, showing growth from the present price of $50.8, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CBZ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cbiz Inc Shares?

A leading company in the Specialty Business Services sector, Cbiz Inc (CBZ) is based in the USA. When comparing Cbiz Inc shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 33.45, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -30.93%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.06%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.61% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.