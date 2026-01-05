Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) presents a great opportunity, but the stock is slightly overvalued

While Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has overperformed by 1.85%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SMG rose by 1.85%, with highs and lows ranging from $79.11 to $45.61, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 0.84% in the last 200 days.

On November 06, 2025, Stifel Upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) to Buy. A report published by Stifel on June 09, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for SMG. Jefferies also Upgraded SMG shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $69 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 07, 2025. Stifel March 04, 2025d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for SMG, as published in its report on March 04, 2025. Jefferies’s report from December 09, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $72 for SMG shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Truist also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG)

It’s important to note that SMG shareholders are currently getting $2.64 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -6.58%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.47, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and SMG is registering an average volume of 750.68K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.86%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.93%, with a gain of 2.80% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $70.40, showing growth from the present price of $59.43, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SMG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Shares?

A giant in the Agricultural Inputs market, Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) is based in the USA. When comparing Scotts Miracle-Gro Company shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 24.51, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 38.65%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 23.75%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 73.32% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.