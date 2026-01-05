RingCentral Inc (RNG)’s results reveal risk

While RingCentral Inc has underperformed by -4.47%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RNG fell by -4.47%, with highs and lows ranging from $37.23 to $20.58, whereas the simple moving average fell by -0.68% in the last 200 days.

On October 01, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking RingCentral Inc (NYSE: RNG) recommending Equal Weight. A report published by Oppenheimer on August 06, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for RNG. Needham Initiated an Buy rating on May 09, 2025, and assigned a price target of $36. Barclays January 27, 2025d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for RNG, as published in its report on January 27, 2025. Wells Fargo’s report from January 07, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $30 for RNG shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of RingCentral Inc (RNG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.91%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of RingCentral Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.49, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and RNG is recording an average volume of 1.32M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.81%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.88%, with a loss of -5.71% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $32.53, showing growth from the present price of $27.59, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RNG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze RingCentral Inc Shares?

RingCentral Inc (RNG) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Software – Application market. When comparing RingCentral Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 194.98, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 323.27%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 20.45%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 102.78% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.