Rambus Inc (RMBS) stock: A year of ups and downs

While Rambus Inc has overperformed by 8.04%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RMBS rose by 8.04%, with highs and lows ranging from $114.55 to $40.12, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 30.99% in the last 200 days.

On October 06, 2025, Susquehanna Downgraded Rambus Inc (NASDAQ: RMBS) to Neutral. A report published by Arete on August 28, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for RMBS. Evercore ISI also rated RMBS shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $71 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 04, 2025. Robert W. Baird Initiated an Outperform rating on November 26, 2024, and assigned a price target of $90. Loop Capital initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for RMBS, as published in its report on November 12, 2024. Wells Fargo’s report from November 06, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $62 for RMBS shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Rambus Inc (RMBS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 22.68%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Rambus Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 19.66% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 11.01, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and RMBS is recording an average volume of 1.75M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.54%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.18%, with a gain of 5.08% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $120.00, showing growth from the present price of $99.28, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RMBS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Rambus Inc Shares?

A leading company in the Semiconductors sector, Rambus Inc (RMBS) is based in the USA. When comparing Rambus Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 47.12, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -1.34%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.71%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.65% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.