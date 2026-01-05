Is it possible to buy nLIGHT Inc(LASR) shares at a good price now?

While nLIGHT Inc has overperformed by 2.29%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LASR rose by 2.29%, with highs and lows ranging from $39.99 to $6.20, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 66.48% in the last 200 days.

On November 07, 2025, The Benchmark Company Upgraded nLIGHT Inc (NASDAQ: LASR) to Buy. A report published by Craig Hallum on May 09, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for LASR. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated LASR shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $15.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 03, 2024. Needham resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for LASR, as published in its report on November 28, 2023. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of nLIGHT Inc (LASR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 18.91%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of nLIGHT Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -19.18% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.36, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and LASR is recording an average volume of 701.24K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.68%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.48%, with a loss of -2.42% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $41.86, showing growth from the present price of $38.37, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LASR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze nLIGHT Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.39%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 84.69% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.