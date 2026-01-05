How should investors view Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)?

While Burlington Stores Inc has overperformed by 3.30%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BURL rose by 3.30%, with highs and lows ranging from $309.00 to $212.92, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 14.86% in the last 200 days.

On December 10, 2025, Guggenheim started tracking Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL) recommending Neutral. A report published by BTIG Research on October 15, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for BURL. Telsey Advisory Group also reiterated BURL shares as ‘Outperform’, quoting a target price of $350 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 29, 2025. Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated the rating as Outperform on May 30, 2025, but set its price target from $340 to $300. UBS January 10, 2025d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for BURL, as published in its report on January 10, 2025. Telsey Advisory Group’s report from November 27, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $320 for BURL shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Telsey Advisory Group also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Burlington Stores Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 41.92% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.46, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and BURL is recording an average volume of 1.00M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.24%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.40%, with a gain of 3.52% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $337.08, showing growth from the present price of $298.39, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BURL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Burlington Stores Inc Shares?

A leading company in the Apparel Retail sector, Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) is based in the USA. When comparing Burlington Stores Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 34.27, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 16.62%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.56%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 109.57% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.