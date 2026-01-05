HCSG underperforms with a -9.26 decrease in share price

While Healthcare Services Group, Inc has underperformed by -9.26%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HCSG fell by -9.26%, with highs and lows ranging from $20.26 to $9.12, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 14.25% in the last 200 days.

On November 13, 2025, BMO Capital Markets started tracking Healthcare Services Group, Inc (NASDAQ: HCSG) recommending Market Perform. A report published by Macquarie on July 29, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for HCSG. UBS also Upgraded HCSG shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 24, 2025. Jefferies March 24, 2023d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Hold’ for HCSG, as published in its report on March 24, 2023. RBC Capital Mkts’s report from February 17, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $17 for HCSG shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. The Benchmark Company also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Healthcare Services Group, Inc (HCSG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 8.45%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Healthcare Services Group, Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.07% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.88, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 712.38K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for HCSG stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.39%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.93%, with a loss of -11.66% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.50, showing growth from the present price of $17.35, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HCSG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Healthcare Services Group, Inc Shares?

The USA based company Healthcare Services Group, Inc (HCSG) is one of the biggest names in Medical Care Facilities. When comparing Healthcare Services Group, Inc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 32.11, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 210.17%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.13%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 104.34% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.