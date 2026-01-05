Genius Sports Limited (GENI) produces promising results

While Genius Sports Limited has underperformed by -2.18%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GENI fell by -2.18%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.73 to $8.15, whereas the simple moving average fell by -1.45% in the last 200 days.

On November 18, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) recommending Equal Weight. A report published by Roth Capital on September 12, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for GENI. Northland Capital also rated GENI shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $14 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 25, 2025. Arete Initiated an Buy rating on July 09, 2025, and assigned a price target of $15. Truist initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for GENI, as published in its report on July 01, 2025. BTIG Research’s report from April 22, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $12 for GENI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Genius Sports Limited (GENI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 38.34%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Genius Sports Limited’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -18.65% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.73, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and GENI is recording an average volume of 5.38M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.56%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.27%, with a gain of 0.09% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.71, showing growth from the present price of $10.78, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GENI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Genius Sports Limited Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.08%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.79% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.