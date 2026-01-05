Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) is an excellent investment, but the stock is overvalued/undervalued right now

While Dollar Tree Inc has overperformed by 3.81%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DLTR rose by 3.81%, with highs and lows ranging from $132.48 to $61.80, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 28.91% in the last 200 days.

On December 04, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ: DLTR) to Outperform. A report published by Goldman on November 13, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for DLTR. Jefferies also Downgraded DLTR shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $70 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 07, 2025. Gordon Haskett September 03, 2025d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Reduce’ for DLTR, as published in its report on September 03, 2025. Telsey Advisory Group’s report from August 29, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $130 for DLTR shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -37.22%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Dollar Tree Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 20.07% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.22, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and DLTR is registering an average volume of 3.96M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.68%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.64%, with a gain of 4.66% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $122.65, showing decline from the present price of $127.7, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DLTR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Dollar Tree Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 115.66% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.