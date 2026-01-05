Do investors need to be concerned about Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS)?

While Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc has underperformed by -6.37%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, XERS fell by -6.37%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.08 to $3.14, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 15.64% in the last 200 days.

On December 09, 2025, Barclays started tracking Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: XERS) recommending Overweight. Piper Sandler also Downgraded XERS shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $3 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 11, 2024. Oppenheimer Initiated an Outperform rating on March 28, 2024, and assigned a price target of $5. Craig Hallum initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for XERS, as published in its report on August 28, 2023. Jefferies’s report from October 21, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $4 for XERS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Craig Hallum also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 37.06%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.35, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and XERS is recording an average volume of 2.42M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.69%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.05%, with a gain of 1.94% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.14, showing growth from the present price of $7.35, which can serve as yet another indication of whether XERS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.55%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 59.08% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.