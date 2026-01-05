Can you now get a good deal on Granite Ridge Resources Inc’s shares?

While Granite Ridge Resources Inc has underperformed by -0.43%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GRNT fell by -0.43%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.00 to $4.52, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.37% in the last 200 days.

On February 21, 2025, CapitalOne Downgraded Granite Ridge Resources Inc (NYSE: GRNT) to Equal Weight. ROTH MKM also rated GRNT shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $8.80 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 15, 2024. BofA Securities Initiated an Buy rating on November 07, 2023, and assigned a price target of $9. Stephens initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for GRNT, as published in its report on September 27, 2023.

Analysis of Granite Ridge Resources Inc (GRNT)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of GRNT’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.44 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 19.77%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Granite Ridge Resources Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 5.74% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.41, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and GRNT is recording an average volume of 550.16K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.17%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.50%, with a gain of 0.65% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.07, showing growth from the present price of $4.68, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GRNT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Granite Ridge Resources Inc Shares?

A leading company in the Oil & Gas E&P sector, Granite Ridge Resources Inc (GRNT) is based in the USA. When comparing Granite Ridge Resources Inc shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 16.32, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 60.06%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 51.52%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 32.07% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.