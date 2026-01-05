Are McGraw Hill Inc’shares a good deal?

While McGraw Hill Inc has underperformed by -0.91%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MH fell by -0.91%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.00 to $10.69, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 12.55% in the last 200 days.

On August 18, 2025, William Blair started tracking McGraw Hill Inc (NYSE: MH) recommending Outperform. A report published by UBS on August 18, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for MH. Stifel also rated MH shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $19 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 18, 2025. Rothschild & Co Redburn Initiated an Buy rating on August 18, 2025, and assigned a price target of $28.60. Robert W. Baird initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for MH, as published in its report on August 18, 2025. Needham’s report from August 18, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $19 for MH shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of McGraw Hill Inc (MH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -2.82%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

McGraw Hill Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.84, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and MH has an average volume of 624.71K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.91%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.58%, with a loss of -4.66% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.83, showing growth from the present price of $16.35, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze McGraw Hill Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 86.92%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 15.61% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.