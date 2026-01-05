Are Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR) shares a good deal now?

While Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has overperformed by 4.46%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IIPR rose by 4.46%, with highs and lows ranging from $75.71 to $44.58, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.45% in the last 200 days.

On July 02, 2025, Wolfe Research Downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE: IIPR) to Peer Perform. Compass Point also Downgraded IIPR shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $50 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 31, 2025. Piper Sandler December 20, 2024d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for IIPR, as published in its report on December 20, 2024. Compass Point’s report from December 20, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $78 for IIPR shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Alliance Global Partners also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR)

With IIPR’s current dividend of $9.50 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -15.47%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.49% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.47, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and IIPR has an average volume of 368.38K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.80%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.94%, with a loss of -2.77% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $57.25, showing growth from the present price of $49.47, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IIPR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Innovative Industrial Properties Inc Shares?

REIT – Industrial giant Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Innovative Industrial Properties Inc shares with other companies under Real Estate, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 11.69, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -28.82%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.64%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 67.77% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.