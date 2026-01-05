Are Alphatec Holdings Inc’shares a good deal?

While Alphatec Holdings Inc has underperformed by -1.33%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ATEC fell by -1.33%, with highs and lows ranging from $22.66 to $8.81, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 43.20% in the last 200 days.

On October 28, 2025, Stifel started tracking Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ATEC) recommending Buy. A report published by JP Morgan on October 24, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for ATEC. Lake Street also rated ATEC shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 16, 2025. Barclays initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for ATEC, as published in its report on July 08, 2024. Wells Fargo’s report from February 09, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $26 for ATEC shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 30.38%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Alphatec Holdings Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -540.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.24, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ATEC has an average volume of 2.31M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.93%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.19%, with a loss of -0.05% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $24.62, showing growth from the present price of $20.76, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ATEC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Alphatec Holdings Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 23.75%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 73.16% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.