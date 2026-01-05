Allot Ltd (ALLT) shows promising results

While Allot Ltd has underperformed by -1.73%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ALLT fell by -1.73%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.42 to $4.37, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 15.79% in the last 200 days.

On October 23, 2025, Needham started tracking Allot Ltd (NASDAQ: ALLT) recommending Buy. A report published by TD Cowen on October 20, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ALLT. Lake Street May 17, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for ALLT, as published in its report on May 17, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from February 17, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $10 for ALLT shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. Northland Capital also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Allot Ltd (ALLT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 13.64%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Allot Ltd’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 1.33% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.23, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ALLT is recording an average volume of 411.23K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.36%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.65%, with a gain of 3.32% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.38, showing growth from the present price of $9.66, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ALLT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Allot Ltd Shares?

A leading company in the Software – Infrastructure sector, Allot Ltd (ALLT) is based in the Israel. When comparing Allot Ltd shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 468.93, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 1153.23%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 24.19%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 70.26% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.