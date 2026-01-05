A stock that deserves closer examination: Achieve Life Sciences Inc (ACHV)

On November 25, 2025, Citizens JMP started tracking Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: ACHV) recommending Mkt Outperform. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on August 21, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ACHV. Rodman & Renshaw also rated ACHV shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 14, 2024. Raymond James Initiated an Strong Buy rating on September 27, 2024, and assigned a price target of $20. Maxim Group resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for ACHV, as published in its report on May 10, 2023. Oppenheimer’s report from June 23, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $23 for ACHV shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating.

Analysis of Achieve Life Sciences Inc (ACHV)

In order to gain a clear picture of Achieve Life Sciences Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -161.08% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.14, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.19M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ACHV stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.86%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.40%, with a gain of 11.43% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.00, showing growth from the present price of $4.97, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ACHV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Achieve Life Sciences Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.41%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 40.05% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.