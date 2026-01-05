A closer look at Mobileye Global Inc (MBLY) is warranted

While Mobileye Global Inc has overperformed by 7.57%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MBLY rose by 7.57%, with highs and lows ranging from $22.51 to $10.04, whereas the simple moving average fell by -21.09% in the last 200 days.

On October 24, 2025, TD Cowen Reiterated Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ: MBLY) to Buy. A report published by Deutsche Bank on October 06, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for MBLY. TD Cowen also reiterated MBLY shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 25, 2025. TD Cowen Reiterated the rating as Buy on July 11, 2025, but set its price target from $18 to $22. Goldman June 09, 2025d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for MBLY, as published in its report on June 09, 2025. TD Cowen’s report from April 25, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $18 for MBLY shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Exane BNP Paribas also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Mobileye Global Inc (MBLY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Mobileye Global Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.61, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and MBLY is registering an average volume of 4.94M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.73%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.02%, with a gain of 10.42% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.46, showing growth from the present price of $11.23, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MBLY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Mobileye Global Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 74.43%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 25.25% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.