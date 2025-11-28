What technical indicators reveal about MODG stock

While Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp has overperformed by 8.81%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MODG rose by 61.83%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.90 to $5.42, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 54.84% in the last 200 days.

On October 17, 2025, UBS started tracking Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (NYSE: MODG) recommending Neutral. B. Riley Securities also rated MODG shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 16, 2025. B. Riley Securities Initiated an Neutral rating on May 16, 2025, and assigned a price target of $7. Jefferies January 02, 2025d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for MODG, as published in its report on January 02, 2025. B. Riley Securities’s report from October 17, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $12 for MODG shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (MODG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -7.79%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -46.95% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and MODG is recording 2.48M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.55%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.42%, with a gain of 35.90% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.45, showing decline from the present price of $12.72, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MODG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 29.48%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 67.07% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.