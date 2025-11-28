Was Expro Group Holdings N.V (XPRO)’s session last reading good?

While Expro Group Holdings N.V has underperformed by -1.57%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, XPRO rose by 10.43%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.97 to $6.70, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 28.62% in the last 200 days.

On July 28, 2025, Pickering Energy Partners started tracking Expro Group Holdings N.V (NYSE: XPRO) recommending Outperform. A report published by Piper Sandler on July 15, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for XPRO. Wells Fargo also rated XPRO shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 27, 2025. Goldman Initiated an Neutral rating on December 13, 2024, and assigned a price target of $18. Goldman June 03, 2024d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for XPRO, as published in its report on June 03, 2024. Barclays’s report from May 14, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $27 for XPRO shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Expro Group Holdings N.V (XPRO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -2.71%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Expro Group Holdings N.V’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 4.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.74, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.17M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for XPRO stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.80%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.99%, with a gain of 2.53% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.00, showing growth from the present price of $13.77, which can serve as yet another indication of whether XPRO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Expro Group Holdings N.V Shares?

The USA based company Expro Group Holdings N.V (XPRO) is one of the biggest names in Oil & Gas Equipment & Services. When comparing Expro Group Holdings N.V shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 23.30, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -12.06%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.81%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.55% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.