Unisys Corp (UIS)’s stock rises to 2.64 per share

While Unisys Corp has overperformed by 3.94%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UIS fell by -58.29%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.93 to $2.37, whereas the simple moving average fell by -36.20% in the last 200 days.

On September 22, 2025, Jefferies started tracking Unisys Corp (NYSE: UIS) recommending Hold. A report published by Needham on September 03, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for UIS. Maxim Group also Upgraded UIS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 04, 2025. CJS Securities November 09, 2022d its ‘Market Outperform’ rating to ‘Market Perform’ for UIS, as published in its report on November 09, 2022. Canaccord Genuity’s report from November 09, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $5 for UIS shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Maxim Group also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Unisys Corp (UIS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -7.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Unisys Corp’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.49, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 668.67K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for UIS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.78%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.34%, with a gain of 6.88% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.25, showing growth from the present price of $2.64, which can serve as yet another indication of whether UIS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Unisys Corp Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.34%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 78.73% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.