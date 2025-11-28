Trevi Therapeutics Inc (TRVI) shows promising results

While Trevi Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 16.99%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TRVI rose by 222.57%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.30 to $2.36, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 79.00% in the last 200 days.

On November 13, 2025, Leerink Partners started tracking Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TRVI) recommending Outperform. A report published by Morgan Stanley on August 21, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for TRVI. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated TRVI shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 01, 2025. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Buy rating on May 28, 2025, and assigned a price target of $21. Raymond James March 10, 2025d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Strong Buy’ for TRVI, as published in its report on March 10, 2025. Needham’s report from March 10, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $25 for TRVI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Trevi Therapeutics Inc (TRVI)

To gain a thorough understanding of Trevi Therapeutics Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -36.87% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 21.93, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and TRVI is recording an average volume of 2.19M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.88%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.07%, with a gain of 20.38% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.83, showing growth from the present price of $13.29, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TRVI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Trevi Therapeutics Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 34.66%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 69.28% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.