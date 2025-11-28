Trade Desk Inc TTD’s stock price gains traction on Thursday

While Trade Desk Inc has overperformed by 0.05%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TTD fell by -66.72%, with highs and lows ranging from $141.53 to $38.22, whereas the simple moving average fell by -35.75% in the last 200 days.

On November 07, 2025, The Benchmark Company Upgraded Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) to Buy. A report published by Wells Fargo on October 06, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Equal Weight’ rating for TTD. Morgan Stanley also Downgraded TTD shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $50 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 10, 2025. HSBC Securities August 11, 2025d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for TTD, as published in its report on August 11, 2025. Wedbush’s report from August 08, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $68 for TTD shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. MoffettNathanson also rated the stock as ‘Sell’.

Analysis of Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 17.74%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Trade Desk Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 16.78% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.71, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and TTD is recording an average volume of 14.47M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.33%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.97%, with a loss of -2.69% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $62.68, showing growth from the present price of $39.11, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TTD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Trade Desk Inc Shares?

Trade Desk Inc (TTD) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Advertising Agencies market. When comparing Trade Desk Inc shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 44.62, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 25.08%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.51%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 77.65% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.