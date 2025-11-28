The Utz Brands Inc (UTZ) had a good session last reading, didn’t it?

While Utz Brands Inc has overperformed by 2.88%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UTZ fell by -38.27%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.77 to $9.19, whereas the simple moving average fell by -24.82% in the last 200 days.

On April 24, 2025, DA Davidson Upgraded Utz Brands Inc (NYSE: UTZ) to Buy. A report published by UBS on April 23, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for UTZ. TD Cowen also Downgraded UTZ shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 22, 2025. BofA Securities March 14, 2024d the rating to Buy on March 14, 2024, and set its price target from $19 to $22. DA Davidson initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for UTZ, as published in its report on March 01, 2024. Needham’s report from January 03, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $20 for UTZ shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Mizuho also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Utz Brands Inc (UTZ)

It’s important to note that UTZ shareholders are currently getting $0.24 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.36%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Utz Brands Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 0.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and UTZ is registering an average volume of 1.11M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.93%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.93%, with a gain of 0.94% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.35, showing growth from the present price of $9.66, which can serve as yet another indication of whether UTZ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Utz Brands Inc Shares?

A giant in the Packaged Foods market, Utz Brands Inc (UTZ) is based in the USA. When comparing Utz Brands Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 153.09, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -532.96%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 19.27%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 90.66% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.