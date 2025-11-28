The Indivior Plc (INDV) had a good session last reading, didn’t it?

While Indivior Plc has overperformed by 1.15%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, INDV rose by 169.35%, with highs and lows ranging from $33.64 to $7.62, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 90.34% in the last 200 days.

On August 06, 2025, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Indivior Plc (NASDAQ: INDV) recommending Buy. Rodman & Renshaw also rated INDV shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $16 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 28, 2025. Piper Sandler Initiated an Overweight rating on July 23, 2024, and assigned a price target of $22. Craig Hallum initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for INDV, as published in its report on April 03, 2024. Northland Capital’s report from July 13, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $35 for INDV shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating.

Analysis of Indivior Plc (INDV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.28%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Indivior Plc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.79, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and INDV is recording 2.15M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.60%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.09%, with a gain of 2.70% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $38.17, showing growth from the present price of $33.48, which can serve as yet another indication of whether INDV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Indivior Plc Shares?

The Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic market is dominated by Indivior Plc (INDV) based in the USA. When comparing Indivior Plc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 33.33, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 988.96%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.02%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.16% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.